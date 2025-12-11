Nickel Industries Boosts Nickel-Ore Sales Quota

Nickel Industries has received approval to increase the 2025 sales quota for nickel ore from its Hengjaya Mine. The Indonesian government has approved an increase from 9 million wet metric tonnes to 10.5 million wet metric tonnes. This decision allows the company to immediately resume sales of its stockpiled ore into the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park using haul roads and barges.

The approval follows the recent sign-off of the mine’s AMDAL environmental assessment by Indonesia’s Ministry of Environment. Nickel Industries is an Australian company that produces nickel, a key component in stainless steel and batteries for electric vehicles. The company operates primarily in Indonesia.

While the RKAB licence is issued annually, the AMDAL is valid for five years. This longer-term environmental approval supports an application for an expanded RKAB for 2026, which is currently undergoing final approvals.

The increased quota and renewed sales are expected to positively impact Nickel Industries’ revenue streams, allowing the company to fulfill its supply commitments within the Indonesian industrial park.