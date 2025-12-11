Dateline Resources Provides Update on Legal Proceedings

Dateline Resources Limited (DTR) has provided an update regarding legal proceedings initiated by US 1 Critical Minerals Limited (USC), formerly known as Gladiator Resources Limited. Dateline Resources is an Australian company focused on mining and exploration in North America. The Company owns 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California.

The proceedings concern certain Rare Earth Elements (REE) tenements in the USA. USC/Gladiator is attempting to procure the transfer of these tenements from Dateline’s CEO, Stephen Baghdadi. A preliminary hearing was held in the Federal Court of Australia before Justice Beach yesterday.

According to the ASX announcement, no findings were made by the Court. A timetable was agreed upon, requiring USC/Gladiator to provide further information regarding its claim. A further hearing is scheduled for 23 December 2025. Stephen Baghdadi, on behalf of Dateline, has agreed to maintain the status quo in relation to the tenements subject to USC/Gladiator’s claims until the next hearing.

The Board of Dateline has confirmed that it will vigorously defend any legal proceedings brought against the Company and/or its CEO by USC/Gladiator. The company also confirmed that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcements dated 23 October 2024 and 23 May 2025.