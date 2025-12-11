Dateline Resources Provides Update on Legal Proceedings

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX: DTR) has updated the market regarding legal proceedings initiated by US 1 Critical Minerals Limited (ASX: USC), formerly known as Gladiator Resources Limited. Dateline Resources is an Australian company focused on mining and exploration in North America, owning 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California. The proceedings concern the transfer of certain Rare Earth Elements (REE) tenements in the USA, targeting Dateline’s CEO, Mr. Stephen Baghdadi.

A preliminary hearing was held in the Federal Court of Australia before Justice Beach. The hearing, held yesterday, resulted in no findings by the Court. Instead, a timetable was agreed upon, requiring USC/Gladiator to provide further information regarding their claim. Another hearing is scheduled for 23 December 2025. Until then, Stephen Baghdadi, representing Dateline, has agreed to maintain the status quo concerning the disputed tenements.

The Board of Dateline Resources has affirmed that any legal proceedings brought against the Company and/or its CEO by USC/Gladiator will be vigorously defended. The company had previously announced to the ASX that the Colosseum Gold mine has a JORC-2012 compliant Mineral Resource estimate of 27.1Mt @ 1.26g/t Au for 1.1Moz and updated economics for the Colosseum Gold Project generated an NPV6.5 of US$550 million and an IRR of 61% using a gold price of US$2,900/oz.

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Board of Dateline Resources Limited. Further updates will be provided as the legal proceedings progress. For additional information, investors and interested parties are encouraged to visit the company’s website or contact the provided investor relations contacts.