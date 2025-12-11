Estrella Resources Uncovers High-Grade Manganese at Ira Miri Prospect

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX: ESR), a company focused on resource exploration, has announced outstanding assay results from its drilling program at the Ira Miri Manganese Prospect in Timor-Leste. Estrella Resources is dedicated to identifying and developing significant resource discoveries in the region, with a focus on manganese and limestone projects. The new findings significantly strengthen the potential for substantial extensions of high-grade mineralisation along strike and within multiple emerging targets at Ira Miri.

Exceptional manganese grades, reaching up to 58% Mn, were reported, consistent with globally recognised, high-quality stratiform deposits. Multiple high-grade intervals exceeding 50% Mn with very low impurities (P, Al2O3, Fe2O3) further underscore the strong continuity of mineralisation. Assays were received from 12 drill holes, with 10 intersecting mineralisation, demonstrating an approximate average grade of 35% manganese across mineralised intervals. Significant results include EMDD030 with 1.10m @ 52.6%Mn, including 0.4m @ 58.02% Mn, and EMDD033 with 11.97m @ 28.9% Mn, including 2.1m @ 46.8% Mn.

Managing Director Chris Daws commented, ‘Ira Miri continues to deliver exceptional grades, with results that rival those seen in some of the world’s best sedimentary manganese deposits.’ He further added that the continuity of grades above 50% Mn, combined with exceptionally low impurity levels, positions Ira Miri as a strategic and potentially high-value discovery. Assay results from EMDD032–EMDD034 confirmed a thick zone of manganese mineralisation in an area of interest highlighted by a recent Res-IP survey.

The company anticipates reporting the final batch of assays from Ira Miri in the coming week, alongside an update on the Werumata Limestone Project, where drilling is nearing completion. Estrella is actively identifying opportunities for significant discoveries in Timor-Leste.