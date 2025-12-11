Lion Rock Minerals Announces Further High-Grade Rutile Discoveries and Strategic Investor Support

Lion Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX: LRM), a company focused on discovering and developing mineral resources, is pleased to announce further high-grade rutile results from recent drilling at its Minta Rutile and Monazite Project in Cameroon. The company has confirmed residual insitu rutile grades of up to 1.8% from samples across the Minta Project. Standout intercepts include 1.8% residual insitu rutile from surface and 1.1% residual insitu rutile from 3.9m. High-grade Heavy Mineral (HM) results from across the project area demonstrate continued prospectivity across the tenement package, with intercepts including 2.81m at 11.34% HM from 0m and 5.67m at 9.21% HM from 0m.

The drilling results continue to confirm the substantial scale and high-value mineral assemblage of the Minta Project. A reconnaissance drilling program, completed on broad 1 km x 10 km spacings to identify higher-grade and higher-value zones, has now been finalised across a target area of more than 5,000 km², delivering results to date over a 3,800 km² footprint. Lion Rock can now advance stage 2 exploration (infill and step-out drilling) on the most prospective central and northeastern regions. The Yaoundé laboratory construction is advancing with Heavy Liquid Separation (HLS) to be commissioned in January 2026.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) has received conditional, non-binding support of up to US$600m from Export-Import Bank of the United States and Export Finance Australia to advance its rare-earths expansion in Western Australia. Tronox’s rare-earth strategy and its 5% strategic investment into Lion Rock reinforce long-term alignment and potential supply chain integration. According to Lion Rock CEO Casper Adson, the continued strengthening of Tronox’s rare-earth strategy is highly aligned with Lion Rock’s long-term vision for the Minta Project.

The company’s strategy remains clear: focus resources on delineating high-value rutile corridors and advancing the monazite-enriched Minta Est zone through targeted infill drilling, detailed mineralogy, and in-country analytical capability. Lion Rock is well-positioned to convert the scale of the Minta system into a high-value development pathway and looks forward to delivering continued exploration progress, further assay results, and ongoing updates on technical and strategic work streams as they advance one of the largest under-explored rutile and rare-earth provinces globally.