EBR Systems Achieves Milestone in Heart Failure Study

EBR Systems has announced the successful enrolment and implant of the first patient in its Totally Leadless CRT study. The procedure, a significant step forward for the company, was performed on December 11 at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane. This marks a key advancement in EBR Systems’ efforts to broaden the application of its wireless cardiac pacing technology. EBR Systems is focused on developing and commercialising wireless cardiac pacing systems for heart failure. Their WiSE technology aims to improve patient outcomes and simplify cardiac resynchronisation therapy.

The procedure was conducted by electrophysiologist Paul Gould, utilising EBR’s WiSE System in conjunction with an Abbott Aveir DR leadless pacemaker. This pairing of technologies represents a novel approach to cardiac resynchronisation therapy, potentially reducing the complications associated with traditional lead-based systems. The study aims to demonstrate the effectiveness and safety of this completely leadless approach in treating heart failure.

The feasibility study will assess whether combining the WiSE device with a leadless pacemaker can provide completely leadless cardiac resynchronisation therapy for newly diagnosed heart-failure patients. By eliminating the need for traditional leads, the therapy has the potential to reduce complications such as infections and lead fractures, ultimately improving patient outcomes and quality of life. The company aims to enroll additional patients in the coming months to further validate the technology.