Australian Employment Figures Show Mixed Results

The latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reveals a mixed picture for the Australian labour market. In November, full-time employment experienced a significant drop, with 57,000 fewer people employed in full-time roles. The decline was more pronounced among males, with a decrease of 40,000, while the number of females in full-time employment fell by 16,000.

However, the decline in full-time positions was partially mitigated by an increase in part-time employment. The number of part-time jobs rose by 35,000 during the same period. This increase was primarily driven by females, with 29,000 more women employed in part-time roles, while male part-time employment increased by 6,000.

According to Sean Crick, head of labour statistics at the ABS, the participation rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 66.7 per cent. The employment-to-population ratio also saw a decline, falling to 63.8 per cent. “The number of employed people has risen 1.3 per cent over the past 12 months, weaker than the 2.0 per cent growth in population,” Crick noted.

The underutilisation rate, which combines unemployment and underemployment figures, increased by 0.4 percentage points to reach 10.5 per cent, indicating a slightly weaker labour market overall.