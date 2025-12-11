Perseus Mining Withdraws Predictive Discovery Acquisition Proposal

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX: PRU), a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations in West Africa, has announced the termination of its proposed acquisition of Predictive Discovery Limited. This decision follows Predictive’s acknowledgement of a revised arrangement agreement from Robex Resources Inc., which the Predictive Board has deemed to match Robex’s matching right under the terms of their existing arrangement agreement dated 5 October 2025.

The binding offer from Perseus for Predictive, initially announced on 3 December 2025, was contingent upon Robex not successfully executing its matching right. With Predictive accepting the revised proposal from Robex, the condition for Perseus’s offer has not been met, leading to its termination. Perseus Mining has acknowledged the ASX release by Predictive regarding this matter.

The announcement was approved for release by Craig Jones, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Perseus Mining. Further information about Perseus Mining can be found on the company’s website.