Perseus Mining Withdraws Predictive Discovery Acquisition Proposal

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX: PRU), a gold producer, developer and explorer focused on Africa, has announced the termination of its binding offer to acquire Predictive Discovery Limited. The decision follows Predictive’s acknowledgement of a revised arrangement agreement received from Robex Resources Inc., which the Predictive Board has determined matches the terms of the existing Arrangement Agreement between Robex and Predictive dated 5 October 2025.

Perseus’s offer for Predictive, initially announced on 3 December 2025, was contingent upon Robex not successfully exercising its matching right. With Robex’s revised proposal deemed a match, the conditions for Perseus’s offer have not been met, leading to its termination. The company’s initial interest in Predictive was driven by potential synergies and expansion opportunities within the gold exploration sector.

The announcement was approved for release by Craig Jones, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Perseus. Perseus continues to focus on its existing operations and strategic growth initiatives. Investors can find more information on Perseus Mining Limited at their website.

Perseus Mining has a capital structure consisting of 1,351,230,319 ordinary shares and 8,990,768 performance rights. The registered office of Perseus Mining is located at Level 2, 437 Roberts Road, Subiaco WA 6008.