Nelson Resources Acquires High-Grade Gold-Silver Project in Nevada

Nelson Resources Limited (ASX:NES), a company focused on discovering and developing natural resources, is pleased to announce it has secured an agreement to earn up to a 90% interest in the Gold Point Project, situated in Nevada’s Walker Lane District. This strategic acquisition consolidates the entire district under single ownership for the first time in over 140 years, enabling a unified exploration approach across the 31 square kilometre claim area. The Gold Point Project boasts high-grade historic production and significant exploration potential.

The tenure includes historic production of at least 75,000 ounces of gold at 20–30 g/t Au from only 4 of 15 identified gold-silver veins. Mining ceased due to fragmented claim ownership, not depletion, leaving the majority of the system untested. The project features extensive underground workings, with over 5km accessible to approximately 275m depth across 5 historic mines. Widespread high-grade rock chips from surface and underground sampling have returned grades up to 64.6g/t Au (506g/t Ag) and 61.8g/t Au, respectively.

Nelson has received firm commitments to raise $3.25 million via a placement to drive exploration at the Gold Point Project. Exploration plans include underground LiDAR surveys, IP geophysics, and systematic sampling programs, leading to priority drilling in early Q2 2026. The acquisition terms involve a low upfront cost, with the majority of consideration tied to achieving key milestones. The project is located 70km from AngloGold Ashanti’s 16 Moz Arthur Gold Project.

Non-Executive Chairman Gernot Abl stated that the Gold Point acquisition is transformative for Nelson Resources, unifying a high-grade historic mining district under one company for the first time in 140 years. With significant underground development, exceptional surface sampling grades, and untested porphyry and skarn potential, the Project presents a rare opportunity in a Tier-1 jurisdiction. Nelson is fully funded for 2026 and well-capitalised to undertake aggressive exploration at the Gold Point Project, positioning the company for significant value creation in 2026.