Telix and Varian Collaborate on Cancer Therapies

Telix Pharmaceuticals has entered into a strategic clinical collaboration with Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, to investigate novel applications combining Telix’s radiopharmaceutical theranostics with external beam radiation therapy. Telix Pharmaceuticals is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing diagnostic and therapeutic products using molecularly targeted radiation. Varian is a major provider of radiation therapy solutions. The collaboration aims to enhance precision cancer care by integrating Telix’s molecular imaging agents, primarily Illuccix and investigational Gozellix for prostate cancer imaging, with Varian’s external beam radiation therapy platforms.

The initial focus of the partnership will be on improving patient selection, treatment planning, and response monitoring in prostate cancer treatment. The companies will conduct early-stage studies to evaluate the combined therapeutic approach. The agreement also sets the stage for broader co-development efforts, potentially including Telix’s imaging candidates for kidney and brain cancer, expanding the scope of the collaboration beyond prostate cancer.

The collaboration represents a significant step towards more personalised and effective cancer treatments, combining the strengths of molecular imaging and targeted radiation therapy. By integrating Telix’s imaging agents with Varian’s radiation therapy technologies, the partnership aims to deliver more precise and tailored treatments for cancer patients. The collaboration will initially focus on prostate cancer but has the potential to expand to other types of cancer in the future.

Despite the positive news, Telix’s shares experienced a slight downturn, falling 2.2 per cent in overnight trading on the Nasdaq.