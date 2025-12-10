Potentia Energy Secures $830 Million Financing

Potentia Energy, a renewable energy developer, has secured $830 million in debt financing to fuel the growth of its wind, solar, and hybrid battery projects. Potentia Energy specialises in developing, owning, and operating renewable energy assets. The company is jointly owned by Italy’s Enel and Japan’s Inpex.

The company announced the portfolio financing package will support the delivery of more than 600 megawatts of capacity. Potentia Energy currently has more than 800 MW of operating projects, with an additional 200 MW under construction. This substantial financial backing marks a significant step in expanding Potentia’s renewable energy footprint.

The debt financing is provided by a consortium of seven lenders. Westpac is the sole Australian lender, with Bank of China, BNP Paribas, Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Societe Generale and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp contributing from international markets. Citi served as the financial advisor for the deal, playing a key role in securing this substantial investment in renewable energy infrastructure. This investment underscores confidence in the growing renewables sector.