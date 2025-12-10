Copper Prices Rise Amid China Slowdown

Copper prices have increased, with traders seemingly disregarding weak economic indicators from China and instead concentrating on tightening physical markets and the metal’s long-term demand prospects, according to ANZ. Recent data indicated that China’s producer prices have fallen for the 38th consecutive month, highlighting sustained pressure on the nation’s manufacturing sector. However, the market has largely dismissed this softness, with traders more focused on copper’s essential role in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and data centres, where demand growth is rapidly accelerating.

This positive outlook is occurring amidst persistent supply challenges. Several mine disruptions this year have underscored the increasingly difficult operating environment confronting global producers. ANZ noted that even with increased capital expenditure, Codelco, the state-owned mining giant, is still struggling to increase its output. Codelco is the world’s largest copper producer, playing a crucial role in the global supply of this essential metal. The company is a key player in the Chilean economy, contributing significantly to the nation’s exports and overall economic stability.

The ongoing structural imbalance – with strong long-term demand set against constrained supply – is helping to keep copper prices supported, despite short-term macroeconomic concerns. The focus remains on the fundamental drivers of demand and the challenges in expanding production capacity.