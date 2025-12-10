Hot Stocks: Marmota, Lunnon Metals, Neurizon Therapeutics

US markets rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered its third straight interest rate cut and shifted its tone toward supporting a slowing economy. The Dow gained 1.1%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also advanced as investors welcomed the move. The Fed lowered the funds rate to 3.5%–3.75% and confirmed it would begin buying short-term bonds, pushing Treasury yields lower. Policymakers acknowledged weakening labour market conditions and effectively ruled out near-term rate hikes, while traders priced in the likelihood of multiple cuts next year, adding momentum to the market’s December rebound.

The positive lead from Wall Street is expected to lift the Australian sharemarket on Thursday, with SPI futures up 76 points, or 0.9%, at 8658. The Australian dollar also strengthened, reaching a three-month high as improved global risk appetite pushed the currency up 0.6% to US66.80¢ by 8.25am AEDT, extending gains made since the start of the year.

In company news,

Marmota confirms high-grade gold system at Greenewood

Marmota (ASX:MEU) has reported exceptional 1-metre assays from its maiden drilling program at the Greenewood gold discovery, confirming multiple zones of near-surface, high-grade mineralisation over a 900m strike. Results include standout intercepts such as 33m at 10 g/t and grades reaching 109 g/t, marking some of the strongest numbers recorded in the Gawler Craton since the Challenger mine. The discovery remains open, and Stage 2 drilling is underway as the company moves toward resource definition and development assessment.

Lunnon Metals reports high-grade gold results and confirms upside at Lady Herial

Lunnon Metals (ASX:LM8) has announced a suite of strong reverse-circulation drilling results from the Lady Herial gold deposit at its Kambalda Gold & Nickel Project. Step-out drilling in the future open-pit “shadow zone” returned significant intercepts, including 13m at 3.28g/t, 10m at 1.74g/t, and 16m at 0.98g/t, highlighting the potential for additional mineralisation beneath planned pit walls. Infill drilling within the proposed open pit also delivered high-grade results such as 13m at 4.78g/t, 17m at 4.74g/t, and 5m at 13.15g/t, supporting confidence in resource continuity. With regulatory approvals pending, Lunnon expects to make a Final Investment Decision enabling open-pit mining to commence. Updated feasibility work suggests stronger economics at prevailing gold prices, reinforcing Lady Herial as a near-term development opportunity.

Neurizon secures FDA clearance for NUZ-001 to enter HEALEY ALS Platform Trial

Neurizon Therapeutics (ASX:NUZ) has received FDA clearance for its lead candidate NUZ-001 to join the internationally recognised HEALEY ALS Platform Trial. The decision enables site initiation and IRB submissions ahead of patient enrolment in early 2026. NUZ-001 targets ALS disease pathways including TDP-43 aggregation and impaired autophagy, with preclinical data showing strong CNS penetration and long-term safety. The milestone significantly advances Neurizon’s clinical development pipeline and positions the company within the most efficient ALS-trial infrastructure globally.