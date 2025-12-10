Australian Dollar Soars After US Rate Cut

The Australian dollar has surged to a three-month high following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage points overnight. This move has significantly impacted currency markets, bolstering the Aussie’s value against the US dollar.

The Australian dollar experienced a notable increase, climbing 0.6 per cent to US66.80¢ by 8am AEDT. This latest surge contributes to a year-to-date gain of 7.4 per cent for the currency, demonstrating its strong performance in the current financial climate.

Market sentiment suggests continued support for the Australian dollar, driven by expectations of further rate cuts in the United States. In contrast, the Reserve Bank of Australia has signalled a reluctance to implement additional easing measures domestically, further strengthening the Aussie’s appeal to investors.

Interestingly, markets are beginning to anticipate a potential rate hike in Australia, with some analysts suggesting it could occur as early as February or March. This expectation is adding upward pressure on the Australian dollar, reflecting confidence in the Australian economy’s trajectory.