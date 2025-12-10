Way2Vat Shareholder Meeting Results in Favour of All Resolutions

Way2Vat Limited (ASX: W2V), a global fintech leader in automated VAT/GST claim and return solutions, has announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held today, December 10, 2025. The meeting, conducted at 4:00 pm (AEDT), saw shareholders vote in favour of all items outlined in the Notice of Meeting. Way2Vat operates a patented artificial intelligence technology that powers a fully automated VAT reclaim platform, serving hundreds of enterprise businesses worldwide.

The resolutions covered a range of key company matters. These included the ratification of tranche placements, approval for issuing further tranches, lead manager options, consolidation of share capital and amendments to the company’s articles of association. Furthermore, shareholders approved the issue of performance options to key personnel, specifically Mr. Amos Simantov, Mr. Adoram Ga’ash, and Mr. Robert Edgley, under the Employee Incentive Plan. The ratification of bonus shares to Mr. Alex Legret was also approved.

The company confirmed that the votes were cast by way of a poll, with the requisite majority achieved for each resolution. A summary of the proxy votes and the total number of votes cast on each resolution, as required by ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, has been provided in the announcement.

The announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by Company Secretary, Emily Austin. Further details regarding the results and the company’s activities can be obtained by contacting investors via the provided email addresses.