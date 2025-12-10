Ryzon Materials Extends Capital Raising, Lodges Second Supplementary Prospectus

Ryzon Materials Ltd (ASX: RYZ), a vertically integrated lithium-ion battery technology and materials company focused on enabling electric mobility and renewable energy storage, has announced the lodgement of a Second Supplementary Prospectus with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) on 10 December 2025. The company has also extended the offer period for its current capital raising until Friday, 12 December 2025.

The Second Supplementary Prospectus is intended to be read in conjunction with the Prospectus dated 27 November 2025, and the Supplementary Prospectus dated 3 December 2025. Ryzon Materials advises that all details in relation to the original Prospectus and Supplementary Prospectus remain unchanged, except as outlined in the Second Supplementary Prospectus. The amendments primarily reclassify certain debt-for-equity offset allocations as separate offers and properly classify the Yantai Placement Offer as a debt-for-equity offset.

The company has received applications for 181,165,000 shares, raising gross proceeds of $9,058,250 under the Placement Offer as of the date of the second supplementary prospectus. Ryzon will not accept any further applications under the Placement Offer. Additionally, the company has received applications for 13,335,000 shares from creditors converting amounts due into equity, totalling $666,750, and will utilise its ASX Listing Rule 7.1 placement capacity to issue these securities (Creditors Placement).

The applications under the Placement Offer, the issue of shares under the Yantai Additional Placement Offer and the issue of shares under the Creditors Placement will total 214,500,000 shares. This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Ryzon Materials Ltd.