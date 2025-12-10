Kingfisher Mining Completes Acquisition of NSW Copper-Gold Project Portfolio

Kingfisher Mining Limited (KFM: ASX) has announced the completion of its acquisition of a portfolio of early-stage to advanced Copper-Gold, Gold, and Silver-Lead-Zinc projects located in the Broken Hill, Cobar, and Macquarie Arc regions of New South Wales from Austin Metals Limited. Kingfisher Mining Limited is a mineral exploration company committed to increasing value for shareholders through the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects throughout Australia. The acquisition, initially announced on July 25, 2025, received shareholder approval at the company’s Annual General Meeting on October 13, 2025, and has now satisfied all necessary conditions precedent.

With all agreements and documents executed, Kingfisher Mining has issued the consideration securities related to the acquisition. The company intends to immediately advance its Broken Hill Project, with a drilling rig currently being mobilised to commence drilling at the Copper Blow prospect. Post-acquisition and upon completion of the associated capital raise, Kingfisher Mining will have a cash balance of approximately $2.7 million, including around $200,000 in ASX investments.

Christopher Bittar, Managing Director of Kingfisher Mining, commented on the completion of the NSW Project acquisition, stating it represents a significant milestone for KFM. He highlighted the strategic asset portfolio’s compelling exploration opportunity, providing immediate exposure to a pipeline of early-stage and advanced critical and precious metal targets across three proven NSW mining districts. Bittar expressed excitement to commence exploration immediately, with drilling expected to begin at the Copper Blow Project this month.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Kingfisher Mining Limited. Further information can be obtained by contacting Chris Bittar, Managing Director, at +61 (08) 9481 0389 or via email at info@kingfishermining.com.au.