Kingfisher Mining Completes Acquisition of NSW Copper-Gold Project Portfolio

Kingfisher Mining Limited (ASX:KFM) has announced the completion of its acquisition of a portfolio of Copper-Gold, Gold and Silver-Lead-Zinc projects located in the Broken Hill, Cobar and Macquarie Arc regions in New South Wales. Kingfisher Mining is a mineral exploration company committed to increasing value for shareholders through the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects throughout Australia. The acquisition from Austin Metals Limited (ASX:AYT) follows shareholder approval received at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 13 October 2025, completion of legal, technical and financial due diligence, and satisfaction of all other conditions.

The company confirmed that all agreements and documents pertaining to the acquisition have been duly executed and the consideration securities related to the acquisition have been issued. With the acquisition now finalised, Kingfisher Mining will immediately advance its Broken Hill Project. A drilling rig is currently being mobilised to commence drilling at the Copper Blow prospect.

Christopher Bittar, Managing Director, commented that the completion of the NSW Project acquisition is a significant milestone for KFM. Bittar added that the strategic asset portfolio provides the company with a compelling exploration opportunity, giving immediate exposure to a pipeline of early-stage and advanced, critical and precious metal targets in three proven NSW mining districts.

Post-acquisition and upon completion of the associated capital raise, the company will have a cash balance of approximately $2.7 million, including approximately $200,000 in ASX investments. This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of the Company.