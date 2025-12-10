Vulcan Energy Secures Key Site for Lithium Plant

Vulcan Energy has finalised a lease agreement with Infraserv Höchst, the developer and operator of Höchst Industrial Park in Frankfurt, for the site of its central lithium plant (CLP). This facility is designed to commercially produce sustainable, domestically sourced lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) for the European battery and automotive sectors. Vulcan Energy is focused on producing lithium and geothermal energy with net zero greenhouse emissions. The company aims to supply battery-grade lithium to the electric vehicle industry.

Alongside the lease, agreements were also secured concerning site development, energy provision, and electricity supply for the plant. These agreements are crucial for establishing the infrastructure required for the CLP’s operations. This milestone follows the official approval granted in September 2025 for the construction and operation of the CLP, paving the way for the plant’s development.

At the CLP, high-purity lithium chloride will undergo processing into LHM using green electricity through an electrolysis process. Vulcan Energy has already successfully implemented this process at its central lithium electrolysis optimisation plant, also located in the Höchst Industrial Park. The company plans to leverage this existing expertise to ensure efficient and sustainable LHM production at the new commercial-scale plant.