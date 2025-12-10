Bell Financial Reports Profit Growth

Bell Financial Group has announced an unaudited profit before tax (PBT) of $48.2 million for the 11 months leading up to November 2025. This represents a 17 per cent increase compared to the prior corresponding period. Bell Financial Group is an Australian financial services firm providing stockbroking, portfolio management, and financial advisory services. The company also offers investment banking and wealth management solutions to individuals, institutions, and corporations.

The result indicates a significant recovery from the first half of the year, during which PBT declined by 44 per cent to $13.6 million. According to the report, the improved performance was fuelled by growth in the Technology & Platforms and Products & Services divisions, coupled with robust activity in Equity Capital Markets and Retail and Institutional broking during the second half.

The Technology & Platforms and Products & Services divisions generated a combined revenue of $89.5 million and PBT of $34.8 million. This reflects increases of 14 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively, compared to the prior corresponding period. The company says it is focused on implementing a diversified wealth management strategy.

Looking ahead, Bell Financial stated it is well-positioned for continued growth. The company is pursuing a more holistic and diversified wealth management strategy. Full-year results are scheduled to be released in February 2026.