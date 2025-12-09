Hot Stocks: International Graphite, Trigg Minerals, Symal Group

US equities finished mixed on Tuesday as investors waited for the Federal Reserve’s final interest rate decision of the year. The S&P 500 edged slightly lower, the Nasdaq posted a small gain, and the Dow declined, held back by weakness in JPMorgan. Expectations for another quarter-point cut strengthened, with futures assigning an 87% probability of a move, helping the Russell 2000 reach a new intraday high as small-cap stocks responded to anticipated lower borrowing costs. Attention is also turning to the Fed’s broader policy outlook, with sticky inflation, delayed economic data and recent volatility in rate-cut expectations sharpening focus on how effectively the central bank is communicating its strategy ahead of leadership changes in 2026.

Locally, the ASX is set for a firmer start, with SPI futures reversing losses to rise 0.3% following the Reserve Bank’s decision to leave rates unchanged and its warning that cuts remain unlikely. Regional attention now shifts to New Zealand’s net migration data and the Fed’s policy decision early Thursday, marking a crucial period for global monetary settings.

In company news,

International Graphite forecasts strong returns from German expandable graphite venture

International Graphite (ASX:IG6) has confirmed the strong commercial potential of its proposed expandable graphite facility in Germany, releasing a techno-economic evaluation that estimates a pre-tax NPV10 of A$57.9m and an IRR of 66%. The 50/50 joint venture with Arctic Graphite AS is designed to produce 4,200 tonnes of micronised graphite per year, supported by an estimated A$11.2m capital cost and a payback period of less than two years. The facility will be built within the Bitterfeld-Wolfen Chemi-Park using established chemical intercalation technology. Combined with the Collie Micronising Facility in Western Australia, IG6 expects total output to reach around 12,000 tonnes annually from 2027, generating A$10–20m in operating cashflow.

Trigg secures drilling permit and appoints contractor for Antimony Canyon program

Trigg Minerals (ASX:TMG) has received tentative approval from Utah’s Division of Oil, Gas and Mining to begin its maiden drilling program at the Antimony Canyon Project. The permit covers 24 drill pads on Trigg’s wholly owned patented claims, targeting the high-grade “Salt n Pepper” tuff unit, where recent sampling returned antimony grades up to 33.2% Sb. With site works complete, bonding underway and Energold Drilling appointed to deliver a 1,650-metre heli-portable diamond program, drilling is expected to commence before the end of December. Trigg has also added more than 380 new claims to secure district-scale tenure as it moves toward potential pilot-scale studies in 2026.

Symal accelerates Queensland expansion with $28m dual acquisition

Symal Group (ASX:SYL) has advanced its Queensland expansion strategy through a $28m acquisition of assets from Timms Group and L&D Contracting. The deal includes more than $28m in plant and equipment and broadens Symal’s access to established Tier 1 and Tier 2 customers, enhancing its integrated self-performing contracting model. The acquisitions are expected to contribute roughly $8m in annualised EBITDA by FY26 and to be earnings accretive within the first year. With a sizeable pipeline of civil and infrastructure work ahead of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, the move positions Symal to accelerate growth across the state.