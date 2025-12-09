JPMorgan Chase Anticipates Expense Increase by 2026

JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) projects its expenses to reach approximately $105 billion in 2026. Marianne Lake, the bank’s consumer and community banking chief, attributed this rise primarily to growth and volume-related costs. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a global financial services firm. The company provides investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management.

Lake, speaking at the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference in New York, indicated that strategic investments would be the second-largest factor contributing to the increased expenses. She highlighted that the consumer and community banking unit would account for a significant portion of this expenditure growth. According to LSEG data, analysts estimate JPMorgan’s expenses to average $100.84 billion next year.

Shares of JPMorgan experienced a decline of 4.3%, positioning the stock for its most substantial single-day drop since April 4. Lake also provided insights into revenue expectations, noting that investment banking revenue is anticipated to increase by low-single digit percentages in the fourth quarter. Markets revenue is projected to rise in the low-teens percentages during the same period.

Furthermore, Lake commented on the environment for bank mergers and acquisitions (M&A), suggesting that it has become more favourable than previously observed.