PWR Holdings Appoints New Chief Executive

PWR Holdings, a company specialising in high-tech cooling systems, has announced the appointment of Sharyn Williams as its new chief executive and managing director. PWR Holdings designs, engineers, and manufactures advanced cooling solutions for automotive and industrial applications. Their products are known for their performance and reliability in demanding conditions.

Williams, who has served as the company’s chief financial officer since January 2025, will assume the new role following the recruitment of her replacement and a structured handover process. This approach is intended to ensure a seamless transition of leadership responsibilities within the organisation.

In the interim period, Matthew Bryson will continue to serve as acting chief executive officer. Upon Williams’ commencement, Bryson will resume his prior position as chief technical and commercial officer, ensuring continuity in the company’s technological and commercial strategies.

PWR chairman Kees Weel commented on the appointment, highlighting Williams’ deep understanding of the company’s operations, culture, and strategic objectives. He also noted that aligning her start date with the appointment of a new CFO will facilitate a smooth and well-managed transition across both critical roles within the company.