Dwelling Approvals Decline Across Australia in October

New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics indicates a decline in dwelling approvals for October, falling 6.4 per cent to 15,832. This follows an 11.1 per cent increase recorded in September. The downturn was led by a decrease in private sector houses, which fell by 2.1 per cent to 9251. Private sector dwellings, excluding houses, experienced a steeper decline of 13.1 per cent, landing at 6253.

The total value of residential building also saw a significant decrease, dropping 11.8 per cent to $9.03 billion. This was largely influenced by a 13.7 per cent fall in new residential construction. However, non-residential building experienced growth, rising 11.6 per cent to a total value of $7.13 billion.

Across the states, Victoria recorded the most substantial drop in total dwelling approvals, declining by 24.7 per cent. New South Wales also saw a significant fall of 20.6 per cent, followed by Tasmania with a decrease of 15.0 per cent. These figures reflect seasonally adjusted data, providing a clearer picture of the underlying trends in the housing sector across the country.

