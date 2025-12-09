TPG Telecom Faces Senate Inquiry Over Outages

TPG Telecom will appear before a Senate committee on Tuesday amid growing concerns over two incidents where customers using Samsung devices with outdated software were unable to contact Triple Zero. The telecommunications company is already being investigated by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) following an incident on November 13 where a caller could not reach emergency services. TPG is cooperating with the ACMA investigation and providing all requested information. TPG Telecom is a telecommunications company that provides mobile and fixed broadband services to consumers and businesses in Australia. The company also owns a number of other telecommunications brands.

The company has since disclosed a second incident from September involving another Samsung handset with outdated software. In this instance, the caller was able to reach emergency services using an alternative method. The ACMA is examining both incidents, with TPG supplying all requested information. On December 8, TPG was informed that the September call may relate to an individual who has died, though details have not yet been verified by emergency authorities.

TPG has urged customers with outdated software to update or replace their devices to ensure they can contact Triple Zero in an emergency. The company continues to engage with the ACMA and provide information as part of its investigations. The Senate committee appearance underscores the seriousness of the matter as regulators intensify their scrutiny of the telco’s systems and protocols.