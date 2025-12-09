L1 Global Fund Launches Entitlement Offer

L1 Global Long Short Fund has initiated a one-for-one non-renounceable entitlement offer, priced at $1.63 per share. The offer, initially announced on December 2nd, is scheduled to close on December 18th. L1 Capital is an Australian-based global investment manager. They invest in a range of global equities with the goal of delivering superior, risk-adjusted returns for their investors.

The offer is available to eligible shareholders located in Australia and New Zealand who were registered as of 7pm (AEDT) on December 5th. Comprehensive details regarding the entitlement offer are outlined in the offer booklet, which was released to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on December 9th.

Eligible shareholders have the opportunity to apply for additional shares through a top-up facility. The allocation of these additional shares is contingent upon the availability of entitlements that are not initially taken up by other shareholders.