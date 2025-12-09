Wayne Pickup Formally Appointed to Lottery Corporation

The Lottery Corporation has announced the formal appointment of Wayne Pickup to its board of directors. Pickup will also assume the roles of managing director and chief executive officer. This follows his initial appointment as CEO and observer to the board on November 27. The Lottery Corporation operates lotteries, Keno, and wagering services across Australia. They aim to deliver exciting and responsible gaming experiences while ensuring community benefits through lottery contributions.

Prior to this appointment, Pickup had been serving as an observer to the board, allowing him to familiarise himself with the company’s operations and strategic direction. The official appointment signifies a permanent commitment to the leadership position.

The Lottery Corporation is one of Australia’s leading gambling and entertainment companies. Its brands are well known across the country and it provides significant employment opportunities and economic contributions.

The company has made no further comment beyond the confirmation of Pickup’s appointment. Investors will be watching closely to see how Pickup’s leadership impacts the Lottery Corporation’s future performance and strategic initiatives.