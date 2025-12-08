Universal Bank Meets Fixed-Income Investors

Representatives from Ukraine’s Universal Bank are currently engaged in a roadshow, organised by Morgan Stanley, meeting with international fixed-income investors. According to sources familiar with the matter, these meetings are aimed at introducing the Kyiv-based lender to fund managers and analysts. Universal Bank is a financial institution based in Ukraine, offering a range of banking services to individuals and businesses. The purpose of these meetings is primarily to allow the bank to familiarise potential investors with its operations.

This initiative marks the first time Universal Bank has engaged in such an extensive international outreach. The focus of the roadshow is less about promoting a specific deal and more about establishing a foundation for future opportunities. Sources, who requested anonymity due to the private nature of the discussions, have indicated that building relationships and providing insight into the bank’s credit profile are the key objectives.

By familiarising bond investors with its financial standing, Universal Bank aims to position itself to potentially launch a new bond offering relatively quickly. This strategic move comes at a time when broader geopolitical factors, such as the US-brokered peace initiative in Ukraine, could positively influence investor sentiment and market conditions. Successfully navigating these meetings could provide Universal with greater flexibility in accessing international capital markets.

The bank hopes that this initiative will help it gain traction in the international debt market, potentially opening up new avenues for funding and growth. Morgan Stanley’s involvement in organising the roadshow underscores the significance of this move for the Ukrainian bank.