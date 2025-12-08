Powell Navigates Economic Challenges, Political Pressure

Jerome Powell’s final year as chair of the Federal Reserve is proving to be challenging. He aims to maintain a strong economy, control inflation, and ensure a solid labour market before his term ends. However, resurgent price pressures and slowing jobs growth have created internal divisions within the central bank regarding which economic threats to prioritise. This has disrupted the consensus around interest rate decisions that Powell cultivated during his eight years as chair. The Federal Reserve is the central bank of the United States. It provides the nation with a safe, flexible, and stable monetary and financial system.

Adding to the pressure, Powell faces external attacks, notably from President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly criticised him for not lowering borrowing costs. Potential replacements for Powell, including White House economic advisor Kevin A. Hassett, have also added to the scrutiny. Amidst this backdrop, Powell is expected to guide the central bank toward a third consecutive interest rate reduction at the Fed’s final meeting of the year.

Despite appearing routine, this decision highlights the significant challenges Powell faces in his remaining months. Experts suggest that there are valid arguments for both cutting and not cutting rates at this point, reflecting the close call the Fed is facing. This situation implies that the Fed may struggle to provide further relief to borrowers if the economy remains stable, a difficult position for the politically independent institution.

With the possibility of no further rate cuts, the pressure from President Trump is expected to intensify, according to Jon Faust, a fellow at the Center for Financial Economics at Johns Hopkins University. The situation underscores the delicate balance Powell must strike between economic realities and political pressures as his term nears its end.