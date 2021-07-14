Stocks of the Hour: humm group, Praemium & Dotz Nano

humm group, a developer of consumer finance products, have entered into a joint venture with Red Bird Ventures to bring buy now pay later product bundll to the New Zealand consumer market. Bundll is an app enabled by MasterCard with no minimum spend. Shares in humm groupare trading 3.2 per cent lower at $0.98.Praemium, a provider of technology platforms has recommended divestment of the company's international operations. Praemium has received interest from potential buyers, and Deloitte Corporate Finance has been appointed to manage the sale process. Shares in Praemiumare trading 17.5 per cent higher at $1.14.Dotz Nanohave entered into a distribution agreement with UAE-based Hygiene Links. Under the agreement, Dotz has received a US $2.1 million initial purchase order from Hygiene Links for Dotz Test Kits. Shares in Dotz Nanoare trading 4.5 per cent lower at $0.32.