Dotz Nano (ASX:DTZ) inks distribution agreement for COVID-19 test kits

Dotz Nanohas entered into a distribution agreement with UAE-based Hygiene Links. Under the agreement, Dotz has received a US$2.1 million initial purchase order from Hygiene Links for Dotz Test Kits. Hygiene Links will have the exclusive right to sell the kits in the UAE, Egypt and Sudan for an initial two-year term.Dotz is a supplier of anti-counterfeiting, authentication and tracing solutions. It produces a variety of markers that can be embedded in organic and inorganic materials for supply chain and security monitoring.The company's Dotz Test Kits have been developed for detection of COVID-19. The product is CE Mark authorised, and is awaiting US FDA emergency use application approval. It is a nasopharyngeal swab and saliva-based test, RNA- rather than antigen-based, that is said to be able to detect all variants of COVID-19, and to be able to produce rapid results in under 30 minutes.Shares in Dotz Nanoare trading 4.5 per cent lower at $0.32.