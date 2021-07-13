Stocks of the Hour: Nearmap, Berkeley Energia & Omni Bridgeway

Nearmaphas announced its unaudited preliminary results for the year ending 30 June 2021. The company is expected to see the group's ACV portfolio end FY21 at $133.8 million, representing 26 per cent growth. Shares in Nearmapare trading 12.9 per cent higher at $2.24.Berkeley Energiahas announced that the Board of the Nuclear Safety Council (the NSC) has issued an unfavourable report regarding construction of a uranium concentrate plant as a radioactive facility. Shares in Berkeley Energiaare trading 42.9 per cent lower at $0.36.Omni Bridgewayhas announced the completion of a Fund 4 patent litigation investment in the United States by way of settlement. A payment of US $8.5 million is expected to occur in August 2021. Shares in Omni Bridgewayare trading 2.1 per cent higher at $3.58.