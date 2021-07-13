Berkeley Energia (ASX:BKY) receives adverse decision from Spanish Nuclear Safety Council

Berkeley Energia, an energy company focused on its wholly owned Salamanca project in western Spain, has announced that the Board of the Nuclear Safety Council (the NSC) has issued an unfavourable report regarding constructing of a uranium concentrate plant as a radioactive facility. The company has not received any official notification from the NSC; however, the outcomes of the NSC board meeting have been published on its website.The company has said it will defend its position and consider a range of legal options.Since the commencement of the process in 2016, the NSC has to date held six meetings with the company. On seven occasions, it requested additional information.All documentation submitted by the company had been prepared following advice from independent nationally and internationally recognised advisors and consultants. More than 120 previous permits and favourable reports have been granted by the relevant authorities at the local, regional, federal and European Union levels in relation to the Salamanca project, among which nine have been from the NSC. The grant of Authorisation for Construction is the only pending approval required to commence full construction of the mine.Shares in Berkeley Energiaare trading 43.6 per cent lower at $0.36.