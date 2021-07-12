Stocks of the Hour: Wesfarmers, A2 Milk & NRW

Wesfarmershas announced it has submitted a non-binding offer to acquire 100 per cent of the shares outstanding in Australian Pharmaceutical Industries (API) for $1.38 per share. The proposal price corresponds to a total equity value of around $687 million. Shares in Wesfarmersare trading 0.2 per cent higher at $58.11.The A2 Milk Companyhas announced the appointment of two new members to the executive leadership team, following the recent resignation of Peter Nathan. Yohan Senaratne will join as executive general manager international whilst Kevin Bush will join as Executive General Manager for Australia & New Zealand. Shares in The A2 Milk Companyare trading 0.97 per cent lower at $7.13.Australian civil construction and mining company, NRWhas advised that Boggabri Coal Operations (BCO) has exercised an option to acquire majority of the major mining equipment of Golding Contractors. The agreement will see the sale of 38 major mobile mining assets from Golding to BCO. Shares in NRW Holdingsare trading 11 per cent higher at $1.72.