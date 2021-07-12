A2 Milk (ASX:A2M) appoints two new members to executive team

The A2 Milk Companyhas announced the appointment of two new members to the executive leadership team following the recent resignation of Peter Nathan, Chief Executive of Asia Pacific. The company is focused on A1 protein-free milk that is sold under the a2 and a2 milk brands, as well as the milk-related products such as infant formula.The Asia Pacific division comprises the vast majority of A2 Milk. It will be reorganised into three business units to provide more dedicated focus on its key components, being China Domestic, International Export, and Australia & New Zealand.Yohan Senaratne will join as executive general manager international. Yohan will be responsible for leading the company’s cross-border export business, primarily focused on English-labelled intermediate moisture foods manufactured in New Zealand and sold into China, as well as liquid milk and other nutritional products. The international team will be responsible for managing English label IMF products sold through all channels, principally via the daigou/reseller and cross-border eCommerce channels. Yohan will join the company this Thursday, 15 July 2021.Kevin Bush will join as Executive General Manager for Australia & New Zealand. In this new role, Kevin will be responsible for leading the company’s business in Australia and New Zealand with a focus on continuing to grow the liquid milk business in the near term as well as evolving its strategy. Kevin will commence his new role effective from today, 12 July 2021.Shares in The A2 Milk Company are trading 1.8 per cent lower at $7.07.