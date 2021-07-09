Tech takes a U-turn to lead decline, BNPLs down over 5%: Aus shares 1.4% lower at noon

The Australian share market has sunk into negative territory this morning. The S&P/ASX 200 is 1.4 per cent or 102 points lower at 7239.40. The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 111 points.All sectors are in the red, although the sector with fewest losses is Utilities, down 0.4 per cent. Information Technology has been the worst-performing sector, down 3.7 per cent.Zip Cowas weighing down the Technology sector, down 5.7 per cent, with Xeroalso down 2.3 per cent. Afterpayis down 5.9 per cent as the worst-performing stock.Viva Energy Groupis up 4.6 per cent as the best-performing stock following the release of its operational update and 1H2021 guidance.Banks are on struggle street this morning. The Commonwealthis down 1.5 per cent, followed by Westpacdown 1.2 per cent, NABdown 1.1 per cent and ANZdown 1 per cent.Retail giant Woolworthsis down 2 per cent, while bio tech company CSLis down 1.24 per cent. Westfarmersare also trading 2.1 per cent lower.Investment company Rural Funds Groupmade headlines this morning, trading 2.3 per cent lower following announcement of completion of the company's institutional entitlement offer. Mining company Challenger Explorationalso got a mention, down 1.69 per cent following news it will enter into agreements to acquire 100% of the Hualilan Gold project.NSW has recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases and will tighten its restrictions. Both Victoria and Queensland recorded no new COVID-19 cases.Mining company Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) has announced it has entered into binding agreements to shift to 100% ownership of their Hualilan Gold Project in San Juan Argentina. The company aims to employ local people and integrate with their community. The Hualilan Project is located in a Tier 1 jurisdiction. The project consists of 15 mining leases and an exploration licence application covering the surrounding 26km.Rural Funds Grouphas announced the completion of its institutional entitlement offer, raising $30 million at $2.47 per share on 8 July 2021. RFF is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of agricultural assets. Rural Funds will now push ahead with the retail component of the entitlement offer to raise approximately $70 million, taking the total size of the entitlement offer to approximately $100 million.All sectors are in the red. The sector with the fewest losses is Utilities, down 0.04 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 3.69 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Viva Energy Group, trading 4.06 per cent higher at $2.05. It is followed by shares in Ampoland WorleyThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Afterpay, trading 5.90 per cent lower at $116.35. It is followed by shares in CSRand Zip CoGold is trading at US$1806.44 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.0 per cent lower at US$218.04 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 2.7 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 74.13 US cents.