Stocks of the Hour: Splitit, Woodside Petroleum & BetMakers

Global payment provider Splitithas announces the global launch of Splitit In-Store, which is expected to occur in August. This new facility integrates Apple and Google Pay, and will allow payments to be made in person or via phone in a number of new merchants. Shares in Splitit Paymentsare trading 4.3 per cent higher at 61 cents.Australia’s largest oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum, has completed the acquisition of FAR's interest in the Senegal project. Development on the Sangomar field, which contains both oil and gas, commenced in early 2020. Woodside's CEO Meg O’Neill said, "we are targeting first oil in 2023.” Shares in Woodside Petroleum are trading 1.9 per cent lower at $23.62.BetMakershas signed a multi-year live-streaming agreement with Sports Information Services (SIS) and Racecourse Media Group (RMG). The deal will see the distribution of live horseracing vision and wagering content from Britain and Ireland to approved corporate bookmakers in Australia. Shares in BetMakers Technology Groupare trading 2.3 per cent higher at $1.13.