Damstra (ASX:DTC) signs contract extension with NBN

Damstra Holdings, an Australian-based provider of integrated workplace management solutions, has announced that subsidiary Damstra Technology has signed an extended multiyear Master Services Agreement with existing customer NBN, Australia’s national wholesale broadband provider.Under the terms of the contract, Damstra will continue to provide its workforce management platform, branded as enAble, to all nbn's 25,000 workers and contractors nationwide. The new agreement has an initial term of three years and includes three one-year extension options for nbn, with the potential to extend to 2027. The estimated total revenue for Damstra over the life of the contract is anticipated to be up to $7 million.The enAble platform is a workforce management platform that can store workers’ and contractors’ skills and competencies, host online training, and provide real-time information about nbn accreditations with auditing capability. Damstra’s management of the enAble platform ensures that all nbn workers and contractors have the requisite skills and competencies to carry out work on the nbn network.Damstra’s on-going investment in the enAble platform has provided access to a range of new technology enhancements for nbn, including sophisticated reporting tools and the ability to communicate more effectively with workers and contractors. The next stage in the enAble platform’s evolution is anticipated to be a transition to digital ID cards, which is expected to provide nbn with further processing efficiencies, enabling contractors in the field to deliver nbn services faster to their clients.Damstra CEO, Christian Damstra, said, “We are proud of the work we have put into developing and evolving the enAble platform and this agreement clearly demonstrates the confidence nbn has in Damstra’s ability to provide critical services for their workers and contractors across Australia. We look forward to continuing the relationship with nbn for many years to come.”Shares in Damstraare trading 3.7 per cent higher at $0.84.