BetMakers (ASX:BET) signs partnership for UK horseracing

BetMakers Technology Grouphas signed a multi-year live-streaming agreement with Sports Information Services (SIS) and Racecourse Media Group (RMG) for the distribution of live horseracing vision and wagering content from Britain and Ireland to approved corporate bookmakers in Australia.The deal will see BetMakers as an authorised supplier of vision and content held under rights by SIS, which holds the rights to all 26 Irish racecourses plus Ascot and Chelmsford City, and RMG, which holds the rights to 34 British racecourses.BetMakers CEO and managing director Todd Buckingham said, “the model of a global racing network, importing and exporting live vision and wagering-related data and content to promote racing across regulated jurisdictions across the world 24/7, is something BetMakers has been successfully promoting. We are delighted to partner with SIS and RMG to bring British and Irish racing to as many punters as we can through our partner operators in Australia.”Shares in BetMakers are trading 0.27 per cent lower at $1.10.