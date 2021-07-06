Advance Human Imaging (ASX:AHI) concludes due diligence on Physimax acquisition

Advanced Human Imaginghas concluded its due diligence for the proposed acquisition of Israeli-based musculoskeletal assessment company Physimax Technologies. Physimax musculoskeletal capabilities empower athletes’ clinicians and individuals to independently perform functional movement assessments.The company is satisfied that the technology is a viable addition to the suite of scanning capabilities being integrated and advanced by AHI.Both parties are now in the process of updating the binding acquisition agreement, which will see a material reduction in the acquisition amount previously announced by the company entering into the original letter of intent in relation to the acquisition.The parties have agreed to extend the agreement to the 20 July 2021 to finalise the new binding agreement. The company will release full details of the final agreed terms for the acquisition once the binding agreement has been executed.Shares in Advanced Human Imagingare trading 1.54 per cent lower at $1.28.