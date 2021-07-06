Westpac (ASX:WBC) to sell NZ life business for $373 million

Westpachas announced that it has agreed with Fidelity life assurance company to sell Westpac Life New Zealand and enter into an exclusive 15-year agreement for the distribution of life insurance products to Westpac’s New Zealand customers.The sale price of $373 million is expected to result in a post-tax gain on sale and add approximately 7 basis points to Westpac group’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio. The transaction will also include ongoing payments from the distribution agreement to Westpac New Zealand.Fidelity life assurance company is New Zealand’s largest locally owned life insurer, backed by cornerstone investor the NZ Super Fund.Westpac chief executive officer, Peter King, said, “this transaction is the latest step in simplifying our business while continuing to help customers with their life insurance needs. Life insurance products are important for many New Zealanders, and we are pleased to be entering a long-term partnership with a life insurance specialist to continue to help our customers protect themselves and their loved ones."Completion of the transaction is subject to various approvals and is expected to occur by the end of 2021.Shares in Westpac ASX:WBC) closed at $25.53 yesterday.