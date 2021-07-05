Tabcorp drops on demerger news: Aus shares close 0.1% higher

The Australian share market has maintained its foothold in positive territory throughout the day, closing 0.09 per cent or 6.40 points higher at 7315.00. The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 1 point.Industrials continued to charge ahead as best-performing sector, edging 5.04 per cent higher, while Information Technology was down 0.98.Sydney Airportremained as best-performing stock, closing 33.91 per cent higher on the back of a takeover proposal. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticalswas the worst-performing stock, closing 5.21 per cent lower.Tabcorpmade headlines this afternoon, closing 4.42 per cent lower, following news regarding the demerger of its Lotteries & Keno business. DGLGroup also got a mention this afternoon for its acquisition of Labels Connect. The company closed 0.72 per cent higher in the last hour of trade.As for the headlines this morning, Starpharmacontinued in the red, closing 7.69 per cent lower while A2 Milk Companyremained in the green, closing 3.07 per cent higher.At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.09 per cent or 6.40 points higher at 7315.00.The Australian Bureau of Statistic (ABS) released their ‘Retail Trade’ figures for May. Australian retail turnover rose 0.4 per cent in May 2021. It rose 7.7 per cent compared with May 2020.Building Approvals, Australia was also released for May by the ABS. The seasonally adjusted estimate for total dwellings approved fell 7.1 per cent in May. Private sector houses fell 10.3 per cent, in seasonally adjusted terms, while private sector dwellings excluding houses rose 1.2 per cent. The seasonally adjusted estimate for the value of non-residential building approved rose 28.5 per cent.The a2 Milk Companyhas received the tick of approval from the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office to acquire a 75 per cent interest in Mataura Valley Milk.Sydney Airporthas received an unsolicited takeover bid from a consortium of investors to acquire Sydney Airport at $8.25 per share, which amounts to more than $22 billion.Starpharmahas received $93,240 worth of infringement notices from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (the TGA) for alleged advertising of the antiviral nasal spray "Viraleze" to Australian Consumers.Tabcorphas announced it intends to undertake a demerger of its Lotteries & Keno business. The demerger will create two standalone ASX-listed companies with distinct operating profiles, strategies and growth opportunities.DGL Grouphas announced the acquisition of digital label printing business Labels Connect. DGL, based in Auckland, New Zealand, is a specialist chemicals business that manufactures, transports, stores and processes chemicals and hazardous waste.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 60.00 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a fall of 7.00 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of 20.25 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 1 point when the market next opens.The best-performing sector was Industrials, up 4.93 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Information Technology, down 0.98 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Sydney Airport, closing 33.91 per cent higher at $7.78. It was followed by shares in Chalice Miningand Auckland InternationalThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals, closing 5.21 per cent lower at $28.54. It was followed by shares in Appenand NuixJapan's Nikkei has lost 0.60 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.74 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.04 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1785.39 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.60 per cent lower at US$217.98 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 4.99 per cent.Light crude is trading $0.08 higher at US$75.24 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 75.15 US cents.