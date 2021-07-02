Stocks of the Hour: Catapult, CIMIC & Westpac

Catapult Grouphas acquired a leading sports software video solutions provider SBG Sports Software ("SBG"). The company are committed to making performance technology available, to address fundamental questions in sports performance. Shares in Catapult Group Internationalare trading 0.3 per cent lower at $1.98Thiess, a 50 per cent-owned associate of CIMIC, has been selected by MACH Energy as the preferred mining services contractor for MACH's Mount Pleasant Operation in New South Wales. Shares in Cimic Groupare trading 0.96 per cent higher at $19.90.Westpacannounced it has commenced proceedings in the Federal Court of Australia against Forum Finance, following the discovery of a significant potential fraud. At this stage it appears no Westpac customer has suffered a financial loss. The bank has a potential exposure of around $200 million after tax. Shares in Westpac Banking Corporationare trading 0.04 per cent higher at $25.66.