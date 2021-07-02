Novatti's (ASX:NOV) to launch $45 million capital raising

Novatti Groupis a leading fintech company that enables businesses to pay and be paid. The company has announced it will launch an expanded growth strategy with a $45 million capital raising, under a $40 million placement and a $5 million share purchase plan (SPP).Novatti aims to increase its presence in existing markets, enter new markets, pursue a range of acquisition opportunities and acquire a strategic stake in software provider Reckon Limited.Novatti has received firm commitments for a two-tranche placement of new, fully paid ordinary shares to sophisticated and institutional investors in Australia and overseas to raise $40 million before costs. Under the SPP, Novatti will offer all existing shareholders the opportunity to apply for new shares.Shares in Novatticlosed 7.03 per cent lower at $0.60.