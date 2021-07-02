CIMIC (ASX:CIM) associate Thiess preferred for Mount Pleasant Operation

Thiess, a 50 per cent-owned associate of CIMIC, has been selected by MACH Energy as the preferred mining services contractor for MACH's Mount Pleasant Operation in New South Wales. The scope of the operation includes constructing a new coal preparation plant, rail loop, mine infrastructure area, water management system and supporting facilities.MACH Energy has notified Thiess of its intention to enter in exclusive negotiations to finalise the terms, with a view to execute a mining services contract. Under the contract, Thiess will continue to provide full scope mining services, including drill and blast, load and haul, mining and run of mine rehandling services, equipment maintenance and progressive rehabilitation.Subject to contract finalisation, from April 2022, revenue to Thiess is expected to be approximately $925 million over four-and-a-half years.Thiess’ Executive General Manager for Australia Shaun Newberry said, “We are pleased to continue building on our strong relationship with MACH Energy and on positively contributing to the local economy. We look forward to enabling the long-term success of the Mount Pleasant Operation and its surrounding communities.”Shares in CIMIC Groupare trading 1.12 per cent higher at $19.93.