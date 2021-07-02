Catapult (ASX:CAT) acquires SBG Sports Software

Catapult Group Internationalhas announced the completion of a strategic acquisition of leading sports software video solutions provider SBG Sports Software ("SBG").Catapult builds and improves the performance of athletes and teams at all levels of sport. The company is committed to making performance technology available, to address fundamental questions in sports performance.London-based SBG Sports Software has transformed its learnings from F1 into leading global solutions for soccer and rugby. Its technology involves generating data visualisations that extract key information from multiple sources in real-time, with analytics and insights that assist coaches in rapidly breaking down factors driving team performance.Catapult’s CEO Will Lopes said, “With the completion of this deal, we are excited to have the SBG team join the Catapult family to deliver on our vision of developing the most sophisticated technology platform in sports.”Shares in Catapult Group Internationalclosed at $1.98 yesterday.