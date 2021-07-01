Westpac (ASX:WBC) completes sale of general insurance business to Allianz

Australia’s oldest bank Westpachas completed their $725 million sale of its general insurance business to Allianz. Along with the deal, Allianz entered into an exclusive 20-year agreement for the distribution of general insurance products to Westpac’s customers.A further payment of $25 million is expected to be received by the $94.7 billion financial institution this calendar year subject to integration milestones, with contingent payments over the next five years in addition to ongoing payments under the distribution agreement.Westpac expects to report a gain on sale of approximately $61 million, subject to the finalisation of completion adjustments and separation costs, that will be included in Westpac’s full year 2021 results and classified as a ‘notable item’.The sale has added approximately 12 basis points to Westpac’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio.Westpac group chief executive specialist businesses & group strategy, Jason Yetton said “we have successfully executed a transition that helps our customers protect the things they value through a long-term partnership with a global insurance expert and helps us become a simpler bank".Shares in Westpacare trading 0.5 per cent lower at $25.68.