SEEK (ASX:SEK) appoints Ian Narev as CEO

Employment marketplace provider SEEKappoints Ian Narev as chief executive officer.The news comes after outgoing ceo Andrew Bassat stepped down in February.At this point, it is expected that Mr Bassat will transition to a new role as executive chairman and ceo of an independent SEEK Investments entity in due course. For the meantime, the board has appointed Andrew as a non-executive director of SEEK as of todayThe online recruiter also told shareholders that they will update the market at its full-year results next month on a review targeted at enabling Seek Investments to have greater independence and focus access to third party capital while retaining “significant economic exposure” of its parent, SEEK Investments.Shares in SEEKare trading 1.07 per cent higher at $33.495