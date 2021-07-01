Worley (ASX:WOR) wins 10-year deal from Energy Pacific

Global engineering provider Worleyhas been awarded two operations and maintenance services contracts for a portfolio of its wind farms in Victoria by a subsidary of Pacific Hydro.Under the deal, Worley will deploy full asset management, operations and maintenance services across a fleet of 196 wind turbines and the associated balance of plant with a total generating capacity of 360 megawatts.Worley has inked two different deals.Under the ten-year deal with Pacific Hydro’s subsidiary, Energy Pacific, the $6.3 billion company is to support the Yaloak South, Crowlands and Portland Wind Energy Project wind farms.While the five-year deal is to deploy services to their Yambuk, Codrington and Challicum Hills wind farms.The services will be executed by Worley’s regional Victoria team. Worley will remotely monitor operation of all the wind turbines.“We are pleased that Pacific Hydro has chosen to continue its long-term relationship with Worley and extend our role in supporting the generation of renewable energy on these wind farms. As a global company headquartered in Australia, we are helping our customers adapt to the world’s changing energy needs through bringing Worley’s global expertise and capability in renewable energy,” said Chris Ashton, chief executive officer.Shares in Worleyare trading 2.34 per cent lower at $11.68.